'Free Tibet' anti-China slogans raised amid Tibetans in Delhi protest on national Uprising day, several detained

New Delhi: Anti-China slogans reverberated in the vicinity of the Chinese embassy on Friday as members of the Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest against China commemorating the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day.

More than 60 youth Tibetan members were seen raising slogans like - free Tibet, stop killing Tibetan children as they expressed their anger against the illegal occupation of the Chinese government and the Hardline policies that China has been imposing in Tibet for a decade now.

Several members were detained by Delhi police and were taken to Mandir marg police station as they tried to forcefully March towards the Chinese embassy. The Delhi Police had put up barricades around 2 km from the embassy and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, in the area as a preventive measure.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, one of the members of the Tibetan Youth Congress said, "Today is the day China occupied Tibet and we are protesting against the Chinese govt asking them to free Tibet".

In a statement, the Central Executive Committee of the Tibetan Youth Congress said, "Today on this commemoration of the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising day, Tibetans across the world are evoking and commemorating the historically unforgettable day. The Tibetan youth Congress would like to pay great reverence to his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and extend our heartfelt solidarity to all the Tibetan martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the restoration of the Tibetan independence resistance against the Chinese Communist Regime".

In 1949, when the Chinese army invaded Tibet and fabricated a grim security threat to the 14th Dalai Lama, the entire Tibetan situation was accelerated to a critical stage on the 10th March 1959. As a result, Tibetans from all three traditional regions of Tibet stood united, took full responsibility, and resisted the Chinese military retaliation and their subjugated allegation over Tibet, the statement read.

Since Tibet was gobbled up by the Chinese Communist Regime and under its oppressive political systems. Tibet has been experiencing tremendous challenges: expropriation of Tibetan religious centers, detention of Tibetan intellectuals, the massacring of prominent Tibetan scholars; and exploitation of the Tibetan environmental ecosystems