Thirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Petrol worth Rs 100 was distributed to those who could recite 'Thirukkural', a classic Tamil language text consisting of 1,330 short couplets, or kurals, of seven words each. Thirukkural penned by famous Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, and it is divided into three books with teachings on virtue, wealth and love. Free fuel distribution was organised to mark the sixth anniversary of Thiruvalluvar Kazhagam in the Nellai district of Tamil Nadu.

The Thiruvalluvar supporters conducted several programmes on the occasion and as a part of the celebration, free petrol was distributed. The programme was organised from 9 am to 10 am on Sunday and several citizens recited Thirukkural and were rewarded. Thiruvalluvar Kazhagam leader Chokkalingam organised the event as an initiative to spread and promote Tamilian culture amongst the youth.

Last year, Makkal Sevai Mayam (MSM) celebrated Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu. In all, 150 young children attended the event and they were later given Piggy Bank boxes to make them aware of the importance of saving. Member of Makkal Sevai Mayyam said they celebrate Thiruvalluvar Day by inviting children and asking them to read poetry Thirukkural. The motive behind distributing Piggy Bank boxes purpose is to instil savings habits among children.

It may be recalled that Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, was a celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher. He is best known as the author of the 'Tirukkuṟaḷ', a collection of couplets on ethics, political and love. The text is considered an exceptional and widely cherished work of Tamil literature.