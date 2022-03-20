Morbi: Amid word-of-mouth popularity, promotions, and tax-free status from various state governments, the craze for 'The Kashmir Files' hit a new high recently, as a doctor in Gujarat's Morbi district promised patients free OPD checkup if they were able to produce a ticket for the film. Dr Alpesh Phafre, an ENT specialist in the city, took the decision to throw open his doors to audiences after watching the film.

Phafre said that the general public was unaware of India's past, as the events of the past are generally depicted in the form of photographs. A lawyer in Jamnagar, meanwhile, has taken a similar stance.

Girishbhai Sarvaiya, employed in Jamnagar court at the time of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990, has decided to work for clients pro-bono if they wish legal assistance, however, in this case too, the client will need to display a show ticket to avail the services of Sarvaiya. "Now is the time to watch The Kashmir Files, which is a must-see film", he stated.

"This film should be promoted by ordinary people. Every Indian should be aware of the predicament of Kashmiri Pandits, as depicted in this film", he further added. Also in Jamnagar, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to show the film to school students for free.