Chennai: NPTEL GATE Portal, a free learning portal for GATE aspirants, was launched with the financial backing of the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), IIT Madras, and India’s leading travel technology organisation, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru with the aim to assist students preparing for the GATE examination. NPTEL is a joint venture of IITs and IISc that provides access to free online certification courses. It has now forayed into GATE preparation classes, an annual national-level exam that enables students to take admission in IITs, IISc and other top universities. Public sector organisations also seek candidates based on their GATE score.

The GATE preparation portal can be accessed through the following link - https://gate.nptel.ac.in. Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, on the launch of the portal, said, “GATE examination tests the knowledge in fundamentals acquired by a candidate during the undergraduate education. Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam.”

Apart from the existing courses on engineering and science and technology, the new portal NPTEL intends to upgrade the 2400+ courses portfolio, aligning it with the GATE syllabus. The integrated portal will have access to video solutions, mock tests and online assistance. Addressing the media, Dr Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL Coordinator, IIT Madras, said, “In the NPTEL course discussion forums, many learners would ask whether the course content would be enough to clear the GATE exam. The learners would request to solve GATE-related problems or to provide some assistance in preparing for GATE. We then came up with the idea of creating a comprehensive one-stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking the GATE exam. We recently launched live mentoring sessions as well, enabling active learning for GATE aspirants.”

It is estimated that 9 to 10 lakh students take the GATE exam every year. Commenting on the nationwide impact of the portal, Mani Ganeshan, APAC, Engineering head and Centre head, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru, said, “Enabling the educational and professional development of students across India and worldwide is a cause close to the heart for everyone at Amadeus. The GATE preparation portal is another example of our efforts of supporting and contributing to the growth of our nation’s upcoming leaders, who will shape the future of India. At Amadeus, we are committed to our responsibilities towards our community.”

“Supporting NPTEL’s GATE Portal, which is freely available to all students from all backgrounds of the country is a step forward in our mission to accelerate positive social impact and create equal opportunities for students from underserved and diverse backgrounds. The response from the learners has been very good for the GATE Portal during the pilot phase. We are excited to see this project yielding our envisioned results and we look forward to supporting IIT Madras in building a better-shared future," shared Mani Ganeshan. The launch event was hosted by IITM PALS, a social collaboration of IIT alumni to impart scientific temperament to students by providing high-quality study material, and assisting faculty and management of engineering colleges in India since 2012.