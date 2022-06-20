Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Free food has been arranged at the Anna Kshetra of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple on Sunday evening. Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumar Verma said that due to the cancellation of many trains in Kashi because of the Agnipath protest, visitors from other states, including south India, have been stranded in Kashi. For the convenience of these devotees, the Anna Kshetra has been opened in the evening as well. Verma told that no one remains hungry with the blessings of Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Mata Annapurna.

Keeping this in view, this facility has been started and this service will continue till further orders, he added. He stated that the devotees, who are staying in the city, can take prasad both day and night. According to sources, in many districts of Uttar Pradesh violence broke out due to protests against the Agnipath scheme. Therefore, the North Eastern Railway has cancelled many trains and as a result, many passengers were stranded due to the cancellation of trains.