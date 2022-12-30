Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): The explosion of the oxygen cylinder was so severe that the body parts flew in the air and they were beyond recognition. The tragic incident occurred at Ravinagar locality in the Mughalsarai area of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. People in the locality woke up to the thunderous sound of the exploding oxygen cylinder. Commotion prevailed in the area after the accident.

When the oxygen cylinders were being offloaded in front of the Dayal Hospital, a tractor-trolley dashed against the vehicle laden with cylinders. Due to the collision, one of the cylinders fell to the ground and exploded immediately. Two persons came under the impact of the explosion and they died on the spot. It was so a severe explosion that their body parts flew in the air, police said.

After hearing the explosion sound people came onto the street. Circle Officer Anirudha Singh, along with police forces from Kotawali police station, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The fire tenders were also pressed into service. The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident. The bodies were sent for an autopsy and their identity was not known, added the source.