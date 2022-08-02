Lucknow: A fake organisation registered by the name "Anti Corruption and Crime Control Committee", headed by two persons Robin Pradhan and Rajlal Singh Patel, was busted by Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) for allegedly seeking state protection without being entitled to it. For the past many years, the organisation was misguiding state police under the garb of being a Central Government agency.

On June 23, the president of the fake organisation Rajlal Singh Patel wrote a letter addressing Home Minister Amit Shah. A copy of the letter was also mailed to the Chief Minister, Home Department, and DGP of Delhi Government, Uttarakhand Government, and Uttar Pradesh Government. In this letter, it was said that the committee's chief Robin Pradhan will be on tour in many districts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, and UP from June 24 to June 26 for personal work, so he should be given police protection.

This letter was sent to the police of all the three states mentioned. When inspected, it was found that this agency was not entitled to protection of any category of either the central government or the state government. According to DCP Central Aparna Kaushik, "After investigation at Hazratganj police station, the anti-corruption and crime control committee chief Robin Pradhan and founder Rajlal Singh Patel were booked for fraud and conspiracy, and a case was registered for obstructing government work."

The Anti-Corruption and Crime Control Committee's chief Robin Pradhan, who has been summoned by the Hazratganj Police, is a resident of Hyderabad. At the same time, the second accused Rajlal Singh Patel is a resident of Bhabua in Bihar. Both con people by opening offices in different states of the country such as Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Hyderabad. They forge their affiliation with the Central Vigilance Commission of India.

Robin had come to visit Mathura and Vrindavan in UP in October 2021. During that time, he had similarly demanded security during the tour. He was provided security then since the police did not suspect any foul play. Meanwhile, Robin Pradhan while speaking to the media said, "Is it a crime to ask for security in UP?" He claimed that he had "exposed scams" in many states of the country and so his life "is in danger" which is why he sought police security.