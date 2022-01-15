Kottayam: The hostility and greed for power among nuns are evident in the case, said Kottayam Additional Session Court, acquitting former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal from all charges in the nun rape case.

The prosecution has failed to present scientific evidence and the nun's statement alone is not enough, said the court. Pointing out several contradictions in the nun's statement, the court also found several 'loopholes' in the case.

Also Read: Kerala Nun Rape Case: Probe team to appeal against acquittal of Bishop Franco

The nun's initial complaint at the police station was that she received vulgar messages from the bishop. If the nun was raped, why wasn't it mentioned in the initial report?

The bishop had visited the nun's house, to attend a function, shortly after one such alleged incident of sexual assault. If the nun was actually assaulted, how did she greet the bishop with warmth and serve food for him?

Also Read: Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted

In the judgement pronounced one-and-a-half years after the commencement of the trial, the court asks if the nun was indeed assaulted 13 times in room No 20 as she mentioned, how come no one heard it?

A nun, who was a member of the Missionaries of Jesus and a resident of St. Francis Mission Home at Kuruvilangad, had lodged a rape complaint against the bishop. The case was registered in June 2018.

The court's verdict is that the nun has exaggerated certain facts and pointed out that she was willing to settle. The 287-page judgement states that the move to take control of the monastery also led to the case.

READ: Kerala Nun Rape Case: Sister Anupama expresses shock and unhappiness