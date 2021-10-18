Idukki: Little did Fousia knew that the video she shot on her mobile would be her last as moments after she sent the visuals of water entering her house to one of her relatives, a flash flood hit her house hard.

In the video she shared, it is shown that heavy flow of water entering her house and nearby areas. Her children Amna Siyad and Ameen Siyad were also seen in the video. Moments after this, a big landslide happened near her house and six family members were buried alive. Dead bodies of six persons, including four children were recovered on Sunday.

Fousia never knew that the video she shot on her mobile would be her last as moments

The dead were identified as Shaji Chirayil (55), wife of Cheripurath Siyad, Fouzia (28), her son Ameen Siyad (7), daughter Amna Siyad (7), children of Kallupurakkal Faisal, Afzan Faisal (9), and Ahiyan Faizal (4) who were nephews of Fouzia. The body of Sachu Shahul, son of Puthuparambil Shahul was recovered on Monday morning.

Also Read: Kerala rains: Death toll rises to 27, 'yellow alert' in 11 districts

The bodies of Amna, Afzan, and Ahiyan were found in a hugged state. Shaji Chirayil's body was found at Manimala River. Ancy Sabu, who had gone missing following the landslide is yet to be found.