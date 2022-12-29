New Delhi: Many long-distance mail and express trains have been delayed by more than two hours due to foggy weather conditions in the northern India. Besides, as part of the safety measures, the speed of several trains has also been restricted. At least 14 pairs of mail and express trains originating from New Delhi railway station have been running late for more than two hours.

Train number 12801 Puri, New Delhi Purushottam Express was delayed by more than an hour (1 hour 30 min) whereas 12397 Gaya, New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running late by 1 hour 30 min. The train No. 02563 Barauni, New Delhi Special was delayed by one hour and forty-five minutes, (12381) Howrah, New Delhi Purvanchal Express was running two hours and thirty minutes behind the scheduled time.

Similarly, (14205) Ayodhya Cantonment, Delhi Express was late by 1 hr 15 min, 12391 Rajgir, New Delhi Shramjeevi was operating 1 hour and 45 min behind the scheduled time, 14015 Raxaul Anand Vihar Sadbhavna (2 hrs and 45 min), 14207 Pratapgarh, Delhi Padmavat Express (1 hour and 15 min), 12229 Lucknow, New Delhi Express (1hr and 15min), 12557 Muzaffarpur and Anand Vihar Express (2 hours), 12409 Rajgarh, Nizamuddin Express (3 hrs 30 min), 12181 Jabalpur, Nizamuddin Express (3 hrs 30 min), 12723 Hyderabad, New Delhi Express (1 hour 30 min) and 12312 Kalka Howrah Express was delayed by 1 hour 30 min.

Besides, several trains passing through New Delhi railway station have been cancelled due to poor visibility as well as avoiding mishaps. According to information shared by Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, "Altogether 48 trains were cancelled between December 25, 2022, and January 24, 2023."