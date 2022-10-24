Bulandshahr (UP): A mortar explosion killed a four-year-old boy and injured five others on Monday, police said. Circle officer Of Sikandarabad Satyendra Singh said that around six children in Chhapravat village under Gulavathi Police Station were playing with sulphur and potash used to ripen fruits and drive away birds from fields, when an explosion took place in the mortar. The injured four were sent to Meerut for treatment, while a fifth was sent to Delhi, he added.