Ludhiana: Four unidentified youths stole the treasury of Gurudwara Sahib here in the wee hours of Tuesday. The theft took place in the Kakka village here. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the gurudwara.

The thieves entered the gurudwara by breaking the locks of the entrance gate. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that two of them carried the treasure box from both sides and left. The police were notified about the incident in the morning after the gurudwara administration found the door lock broken.

Also read: Five-year-old girl found dead at Gurudwara Complex in Punjab

The gurudwara administrators told the police that when they came to the Gurdwara Sahib in the morning, they saw that the lock of the door of the Gurdwara Sahib was broken and the treasure box was also missing. Following the incident, there is anger among the villagers who are also protesting against the administration. Villagers said that it was unfortunate that Gurdwara Sahib, being a holy place, was targeted this way. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against unidentified men and a probe is underway.