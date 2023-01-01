Amritsar: Four youths were killed in a terrible collision between a car and an auto on Amritsar's Attari road on Saturday night. The auto was carrying a total of 12 youths when the accident took place. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital here. According to Daljit Singh, a villager, all the youths in the auto were labourers, who worked in a sheller located in Khasa.

They hailed from Nestha village and were returning home after finishing their work when a speeding Varna car rammed into their auto. A youth died on spot, while three others were declared brought dead by doctors in the hospital.

Also read: Five dead as truck collides with car in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh