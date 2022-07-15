Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A group of four youths have been arrested for allegedly molesting a teenager and trying to abduct her in a car in the Chakeri police area. The incident happened on Thursday evening. Hearing the screams of the victim, passers-by managed to stop the car and nabbed the accused. After severe beating, they were handed over to the police.

According to the father of the teenager, his 16-year-old daughter is pursuing intermediate at a local college."She had left home to go to the gym. Four youths in the car stopped her near the gym and molested her. On protesting, the accused forcibly made her sit in the car and tried to flee. On raising cries, the passers-by and the local people somehow stopped the car and alerted the police after thrashing the accused," he said.

Also read: UP cop arrested after allegedly raping woman while hiding his religion for 3 years

When the police reached the spot and interrogated the accused, they identified themselves as Akash Dwivedi, Aman Dwivedi, Anubhav Tiwari and Piyush Dixit, he added. Chakeri police station in-charge Shailendra Singh said the accused are being interrogated. "Along with this, action is being taken on the complaint of the girl's father by registering a case against the accused under relevant sections, including molestation, POCSO Act and kidnapping," Singh added. (IANS)