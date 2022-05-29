Karauli (Rajasthan): A four-year-old was allegedly raped in Hindaun of Rajasthan late in the night on Saturday. She was fast asleep in her hut when the accused allegedly kidnapped and raped her. Karauli Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said, "The accused left the girl near her hut after committing the crime. The victim has been rushed to a hospital and undergoing treatment. The police teams are searching for the accused. A case has been registered under POSCO Act."

According to police, the four-year-old was sleeping at home late at night. The accused kidnapped the girl and committed the rape near the hut. After this, the accused slammed the girl's head and escaped from there. On Saturday, when the girl was not found in the hut, the family members started searching for her. Later, a passerby found the girl lying in an unconscious state near the hut.

After which the girl's family members were informed. When the condition of the girl deteriorated, she was admitted to the Government Hospital in Hindaun where she was undergoing treatment. After receiving information, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Indolia and DSP Kishori Lal reached the hospital and enquired about the incident. The SP assured the family members that the culprit would soon be arrested and the probe is underway.