Surat: A four-year-old kid was mauled to death by a pack of four stray dogs. The horrific incident took place at Kareli village under Palsana taluk in the Surat district of Gujarat. The child was sleeping, along with his parents in an open space on the premises of a Mill compound. The kid woke up in the middle of the night to attend to nature's call, and suddenly, a group of street dogs pounced on him. The critically injured kid with several deep cuts was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. After registering a case under the accidental category, police have begun probing the incident.

The grisly incident has caused panic among the residents of the nearby locality. Grief-stricken Ashok Kuka Machar, hailing from a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan, who was working as a labourer at Kejriwal Mill compound at Kareli village in Surat district of Gujarat, left for Rajasthan with his son's body.

Read: Stray dog goes on biting spree in Bihar's Ara, attacks 70 people

On hearing the screams, his parents woke up and rushed to free the child from the dogs' clutches. But it was, too, late. The child was badly injured. The victim was dragged a few yards away from the spot. The severely injured kid was immediately taken to Sardar Memorial Hospital in Bardoli locality of Surat in an ambulance where doctors declared him brought dead. After an autopsy, the police handed over the body to the relatives.

A pall of gloom descended on the family members of the migrant worker hailing from Rajasthan. Due to a lack of proper accommodation facilities, the migrant worker's family was compelled to sleep in an open area of the Kejriwal Mill compound, said sources. Medical Officer of Bardoli Sardar Memorial Hospital, Dr Kanubhai said, "The child was attacked by four street dogs during the night. The victim was critically injured. His body bore several deep cuts."