Morbi (Gujarat): In the tragic Morbi bridge collapse accident that took a toll on over 135 lives so far, a four-year-old has miraculously survived though he lost both his parents. Amid a number of families left bereaved and children orphaned is the four-year-old Jiyansh whose parents Hardik Faldu and Miralben have fallen prey to the accident.

Residents of the Uma township in the city, the family of three had gone to visit the bridge on Sunday evening with Hardik's cousin Harsh Zalavadiya and his wife. But only Jiyansh and his uncle Harsh could escape death, while the remaining three including Harsh's wife lost their lives.

While his uncle Harsh is receiving treatment at a hospital as he is one among the many injured in the accident, Harsh has left many wondering about his future and well-being now that he is completely orphaned.

As informed by a fellow resident of the Uma township, Jiyansh's father Hardik was originally a resident of Halvad. The dead bodies of both Hardik and his wife shall be shifted to Halvad for the final rites.

Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll reaches 135; Gujarat govt orders SIT probe

The suspension bridge collapse in Morbi on Sunday has claimed over 135 lives so far, while the recuse operation at the Machchhu river is still underway. The bridge collapsed at around 6:30 pm on Sunday evening due to excess load on the bridge as it was crowded by people just days after it was opened to the public after renovation and repairs. The bridge is around a century old and was constructed in the British era.

The collapse has caused a huge tragedy with the entire nation alarmed by such a huge and still increasing death toll. Most of the deceased have been reported to be children followed by women. The state government has ordered an SIT probe into the matter. The SIT officials have reassured that the exact reason for the collapse will soon be analyzed and reported.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the bereaved families, little Vignesh being one of them. President Murmu also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased through Twitter. PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, has canceled his roadshow in Ahmedabad to be held on Monday, while the town of Morbi where the incident occurred will observe a bandh on Monday.