Mathura (UP): A four-year-old girl from Mathura had a miraculous escape from death after falling down from the third floor of a building. The incident took place in the Swami Ghat area of Mathura late Tuesday evening, when the Divya, daughter of Ram Prakash, was playing with her mother and sibling in the gallery of her house. The child accidentally fell off while playing.

Four year old girl manages a miraculous escape from death as passerby rushes her to hospital

A passerby Yogesh Nishad, who was in the vicinity for an event, saw the child fall and rushed her to the nearby government hospital along with his friend. According to Nishad, the child was unconscious, but did not seem physically injured. He decided to take her to the hospital considering the internal injuries the fall might have caused. Fortunately, after conducting the preliminary medical examinations, the doctors at the hospital informed them that the child was not injured. Divya's parents thanked Nishad for saving their daughter's life by rushing her to the hospital at the right time.