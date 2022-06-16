Nellore(Andra Pradesh): Four-year-old girl died who was subjected to occult practices by her father, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Thursday morning. According to sources, Venugopal who has twin daughters conducted some rituals at his home in the Perareddypally village of Nellore district on Wednesday.

Venugopal has been detained by the police. Police said that the rituals were allegedly done to "drive away from the evil forces" he believed were causing him losses in his business. As per media reports, as part of rituals, Venugopal stuffed kumkum powder in his daughter, Punarvika's mouth which led to the suffocation of the child, and then she fainted.

With the sounds of the baby, the neighbors rescued her and rushed the unconscious child to a nearby hospital. As, the child Punarvika was in unconscious state from yesterday in the hospital, passed away on Thursday morning. According to locals, Venugopal was suffering from mental disability.