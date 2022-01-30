Hyderabad: Four women died after a car crashed into a hut in the Karimnagar district of Telangana on Sunday morning. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot.

According to the police, at 7 am a car has crashed into a hut causing the death of four women near Kaman area in Karimnagar. These women were working outside their house when an overspeeding car suddenly entered their hut and trampled them.

One woman died on the spot other three injured women were rushed to the Karimnagar government hospital. Later, three of them died while undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as Fariad, Jyothi, Sunitha and Lalitha.

The accused escaped leaving his car behind. Police found the vehicle registered in the name of a man identified as Kachakayala Rajendra Prasad. The police also taken into account of nine overspeeding challans on this car in various areas. At present police are in search of the accused.