Belagavi(Karnataka): Four young women died after they slipped and fell in Kitawada Falls at the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday. The deceased are from the Belagavi district.

The deceased have been identified as Asiya Mujawar (17) of Ujwal Nagar, Kudshiya Hasam Patel (20) of Anagola, Rukkashar Bhisti (20) and Tasmia (20) of Zatpat Colony. Forty young women from Belagavi had gone on a trip to Kitawada Falls on the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

During the trip, five women slipped while taking a selfie. Out of the five young women, four have died and the condition of one is critical, police sources said. The bodies are being brought to BIMS Hospital in Belagavi.