New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Thursday told Parliament that at present Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 1&2 of 1000 MW capacity each are already in operation and the remaining four units of 1000 MW each are under construction.

On their completion, the full capacity of the Kudankulam site of 6000 MW is expected to be reached by 2027. In a statement in the Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question, Dr Jitendra Singh said the projected installed capacity of the Kudankulam site is 6000 MW, comprising six nuclear power reactors of 1000 MW capacity each.

The first two units i.e; KKNPP-1&2 (2X1000 MW) are in operation and the remaining four units i.e; KKNPP-3&4 (2X1000 MW) and KKNPP-5&6 (2X1000 MW) are under construction. The power generated by nuclear power plants (including Kudankulam nuclear power plants) is allocated by the Ministry of Power (MoP) to the various beneficiary States / Union territories in the region from time to time.

The state of Kerala has a firm allocation of 266 MW from KKNPP-1&2 apart from the unallocated quota. Presently the state of Kerala has a share of 13.48% of KKNPP-1 (1000 MW)and amp; 13.30% of KKNPP-2 (1000 MW). With regard to the allocation of power from units under construction, i.e; KNPP-3&4 (2X1000 MW) and amp; KKNPP-5&6 (2X1000 MW).