Jodhpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, on Monday evening, five members of a family, received severe burn injuries in a fire accident in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. A couple and their three daughters received injuries leading to the death of one of the daughters identified as Bhavika.

The bizarre part of the accident was that the injured persons were taken to an exorcist instead of a hospital for treatment. After spending hours and no improvement in their worsening health condition, they were shifted to the burns unit of Mahatama Gandhi Hospital, Jodhpur, as informed by a family member.

As per the information the incident is from the Doli village of ​​the Jhanwar police station area under the Jodhpur district. "On Monday evening, Bhanwari Devi, wife of Babulal Patel, was cooking in the evening. Due to leakage in the gas pipe, the flames went up like a fireball and Bhanwari Devi was engulfed in fire," added the family member.

When the children saw their mother in flames, they rushed to save her but they also suffered burns. Later, the Bhanwari Devi's husband, Babulal rushed toward his wife, but he also suffered burn injuries. Locals somehow doused the fire but instead of taking the family to the hospital, they took them to an exorcist.

After the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer Gopal Parihar inspected the spot, while the family members demanded financial assistance for Babulal. At present, Babulal, his wife Bhanwari Devi, and two children are undergoing treatment at MGH.

Read: Cylinder explodes in tea shop near Kakinada fishing harbor in Andhra