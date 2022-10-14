Coimbatore (TN): The Coimbatore district administration on Friday sealed four offices of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) here. A team led by the South Tahsildar sealed the two PFI offices at Kottaimedu and Vincent Road, official sources said. Also, the PFI offices at Mettupalayam and Pollachi were sealed.

A huge posse of police was deployed at the above places and also in sensitive areas, they said. The Centre on September 28 banned the PFI for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing the Islamic outfit of having "links" with global terror groups such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country. PTI