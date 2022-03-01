Delhi: Four staff members of BJP leader and former MP from Telangana and AP, Jitendra Reddy have been abducted from his house in the national capital Delhi. Delhi police have received a complaint in the matter and the investigation is underway.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also been recovered in which MP's driver Thapa and associate Munnuru Ravi along with two other staff members can be seen getting abducted on gunpoint in a car by some unidentified gunmen.

In the complaint to the police, it was said that some people had come in two vehicles and kidnapped the four. Police has recovered the CCTV footage from MP's house in South Avenue area of Delhi in which it can be seen that around 8:34 pm some unknown people come in a car and forcibly take these employees with them by making them sit in the car. With the help of the video footage, police is trying to find the clues of the unidentified assailants.