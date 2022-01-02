Vishakapatnam: Two persons died in two separate incidents at Rishikonda Beach in Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

According to police, two different groups comprising five students from Bhadrak district of Odisha and eight youths from Secunderabad in Telangana arrived at the beach during the day and one person from each group was killed after being hit by large waves.

According to the Three Town Police, the eight youths from Secunderabad went for a swim in the afternoon but three of them were hit by a big wave. One of them, identified as CH Shiva was brought to the shore by lifeguards but died during treatment at a nearby hospital. Two other youngsters, K Shiva and Mohammed Azeez are yet to be traced and a search operation is going on.

Three Town CI Korada Rama Rao has shared the information with the Navy. Speed ​​boats and helicopters are likely to be deployed for search operations.

As for the group of five students from Odisha, one of them Sumitra Tripathi drowned after being hit by a big wave and later his body washed ashore.

The other four reached the shore safely. Both bodies were sent to KGH for autopsy.

