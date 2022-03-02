Pune: Four men died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in the Loni Kalbhor area located on the outskirts of Pune city on Wednesday, police said. The incident reportedly occurred at around 10.30 am and has since created a stir in the entire area. As informed by the ACP Bajrang Desai, three cleaners entered the septic tank of a building behind the Pyasa Hotel to clean it, but soon suffocated to death while they were in it. While the fourth victim, who was a local resident of the area, was trying to rescue the three cleaners when he too fell inside and died.

The deceased have been identified as Sikander Popat Kasbe (45), Padmakar Maruti Waghmare (43), Krishna Datta Jadhav (26), and Rupesh Kamble (45). The building in which the incident happened has been identified as Jai Malhar Kripa in the Kadamwakvasti Gram Panchayat.

The local police have acknowledged the matter while further investigation is underway as informed by the officials. All four bodies have been sent for post mortem, while the exact reason for their deaths might lead to some action towards the situation of manual scavengers in the city. The police have also ensured that a case might be registered in the matter after enough investigation.

