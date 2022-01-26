Raebareli: Four persons died and the condition of at least a dozen people are stated to be critical as they consumed illicit liquor served during a marriage function, at Maharajganj Kotwali area in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava, including senior officials from the police and administration, visited the occurrence site, to take stock of the situation. At least a dozen critically ill persons have been undergoing treatment at a hospital. The tragic incident took place at Paharpur village in Maharajganj Kotwali area in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The probe into the incident has begun and bodies have been sent for autopsy. Some people had come to attend a marriage ceremony, were served liquor. Four persons died after consuming the liquor and the condition of at least a dozen persons was stated to be critical. Seriously ill persons were admitted to a hospital. It appeared that after the consumption of illicit alcohol four persons died and several others have fallen ill," said District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Shrivastava.

According to information provided by the administration, the deceased have been identified as Banshilal; son of Dwarika, Sukhrani; wife of Ramdhani, Saroj Yadav; son of Rampyare and Ram Sumer; son of Gajodhar. All were residents of Paharpur village in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Whereas the condition of Jitendra alias Pankaj Singh; son of Ashok, was stated to be critical. He has been undergoing treatment at the Maharajganj Community Health Center (CHC).

