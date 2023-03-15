New Delhi: Four organizations have been notified as terrorist organizations in 2023 so far under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It further stated that The Resistance Front (TRF), Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

Sharing the information in a written reply Minister of State, Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the organizations have been added to the First Schedule of the UAPA. "Four organizations have been notified as terrorist organizations under the UAPA in the year 2023 so far and their names have been added in the First Schedule of the Act," stated Rai.

As for the reason behind categorizing the four organizations, Rai stated that they have been involved in terrorism and have committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India.

The Union Minister stated The Resistance Front (TRF) is a "proxy outfit" of the terrorist organization Lashkar-E-Taiba and came into existence in 2019. He further stated that the TRF has been involved in conspiring to kill security forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir apart from recurring terrorists and transporting weapons to support them.

"It has been involved in planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-ordinating and transporting weapons to support proscribed terrorist organisations, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border," stated Rai.

As for the PAFF, the Union Minister stated that it is a proxy outfit of the terrorist organization Jaish-E-Mohammed and came into existence in 2019. If further stated that the organization has been involved in the radicalization of youth for the purpose of recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition and explosives.

According to Rai's written reply, the PAFF also issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders and civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other parts of the country and conspires pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities in India.

The JKGF which surfaced in 2020 as a terrorist outfit and draws its cadres from various proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashker-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami, etc. has been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling and carrying out terror attacks in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stated Rai.

"It has been issuing threats to Indian Security Forces and inciting people of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against India," added Rai.

As for the KTF, Rai stated that it came into existence in the year 2011 as an offshoot of Babbar Khalsa International, a proscribed terrorist organization under the UAPA. "It promotes acts of terrorism and its cadres have been receiving financial and logistics support including sophisticated weaponry from their foreign based handlers and have been found involved in various terrorist cases, including targeted killings," he added.

According to the Union Minister 54 Terrorists and 44 Terrorist organizations have been listed under the Fourth Schedule and the First Schedule of the UAPA respectively till February 2023.

