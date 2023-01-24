Chandigarh: A couple and their two kids were found dead at home in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder-suicide in which the man took his own life after killing his wife and children.

SHO (City), Rohtak, Inspector Deshraj identified the deceased as Vinod (32), his wife Sonia (30) and the couple's eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. He said Vinod was a registered medical practitioner. The SHO said the bodies of the woman and the children were found with their throats slit with a knife. "We have recovered the knife from the spot," he added.

A liquor bottle, some syringes and sleeping pills were also found where the man was lying dead in the Barshi Nagar locality house, the official said. He said police are investigating if the man was mentally disturbed over some issue. Police officials said a relative found them dead on Tuesday evening and informed them. Earlier, a milkman had gone to the house in the morning but no one opened the door to him, following which he left, the SHO said. The family was originally from Jind district, he added. (PTI)