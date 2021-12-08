Mangaluru: A family of four members were found dead in their house on Wednesday in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Police identified the deceased as Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalakshmi (26) and their children Sapna (8) and Samarth (4).

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police while addressing the media said, "it is suspected that Nagesh killed his wife and two children before committing suicide. A death note was found at the spot. The death note stated that he had mixed poison in the food. He knew his wife who was working with another lady was trying to convert into a different religion. Due to this reason, he mixed poison in the food."

Nagesh was found hanging from the ceiling of the house, while others were poisoned to death. The family hailed from Sunag village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district. Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalakshmi was working as a security person.

Vijayalakshmi had gone missing in October and Nagesh had filed a complaint with the police.

The case was closed after she came back and told the police that she had gone to her friend's house for some days after a quarrel with her husband. The city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar and officials visited the spot upon receiving the information.