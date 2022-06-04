Hyderabad: Four members of a family were killed and a woman was injured in a collision between a car and a truck on the Nanded-Hyderabad highway in Maharashtra's Nanded on Friday evening. According to police, the car carrying the family on its way from Takli in Naigaon taluka (Tama) to Kerur collided with the truck head-on at around 8 pm on Friday at Kuncheli Fata in Naigaon taluka of Nanded district leading to the casualties.

The deceased have been identified as Shankarrao Jadhav, Mahananda Jadhav, Dhanraj Jadhav and Kalpana Shinde. One Swati Patil was critically injured and undergoing treatment at the District Government Hospital in Nanded. A large crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot causing disruption of the vehicular traffic. The accident came hours after seven people were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a private sleeper bus following a collision with a goods lorry on the outskirts of Kamalapur village on Friday morning. A total of 12 people were rescued and taken to the hospital in Kalaburgi, all of whom have been identified to be residents of Hyderabad.