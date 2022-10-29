Mahabubabad(Telangana): In a tragic accident, four members of a family were killed after a speeding car fell into an open well in Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Friday evening. The incident took place at Kesamudram Bypass road.

According to police, a speeding car neared Lacchiram tanda at around 6.30 pm, lost control, and rammed into an open well, five feet away from the road. The deceased have been identified as Lalitha, Suresh, Athyali, and Badhrulu.

At the same time, Ranjit and Sidhu studying in class 10 in a private school came out for recess. They saw the car ramming into the well. They ran and jumped into the well and broke the front glass of the car. The driver and the other two including a two-year-old Dixit were saved and were shifted to Mahbubabad Area Hospital.

Also read: Five people died after drinking chai instead of tea powder

On being informed, the police reached the spot. The locals and the police took out the dead bodies and the car with the help of JCB. The dead bodies were shifted to Mahabubabad district hospital for postmortem.

"Seven people were traveling in the car. As the driver was new to the area and did not know the way, he diverted the vehicle through the bypass from the flyover bridge in Kesamudram. When the speeding car neared Lacchiram tanda at around 6.30 pm, it lost control and rammed into an open well five feet away from the road," a police official said.