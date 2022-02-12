Churu: A heinous incident has come to light in Rajasthan's Churu wherein four men raped a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her find a job in Rajasthan.

According to police, the victim, who originally belongs to Assam, was brought to Churu by a man named Sunil alias Raju. The woman also followed him to the city hoping to get a job as promised. The man then allegedly raped her along with three of his friends as soon as he reached the city, informed Mamta Saraswat, CO City.

As informed by the police, the culprits also physically abused the victim after gang-raping her. Under the influence of alcohol, all four culprits beat the victim, tied her hands, and pushed her down from the terrace of the building where the crime was committed. Fortunately, the woman was saved as the rope tied to her hands got stuck on a building pillar and she has thus stuck in mid-air. The victim remained hanging there for a long time, as confirmed by the officials.

On Friday midnight, the neighbors spotted the victim hanging in a dangerous position and informed the police about the same. The police officials reached the crime scene and rescued the victim, after which she narrated her ordeal to them. She was also tested and taken for preliminary treatment at a government hospital nearby. A case has been registered against the culprits at the local women's police station, while the investigation and the search for the victims are also underway.

"We reached the spot in the wee hours on Friday after getting a call at the control room. She was bruised and beaten up. We have noted her statement and filed a case against the accused for gang rape and physical violence. None of the accused have been caught yet. The probe is underway," informed Saraswat.

