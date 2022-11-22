Sonipat (Haryana): Four people were reported dead in the Shamdi village of Sonipat district due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The initial investigation revealed that a total of five people had consumed the liquor together on Sunday, four of which died while one is receiving treatment for similar symptoms experienced by the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Surendra (35), Sunil (30), Ajay (31), residents of Shamdi village, and Anil (32), residents of Budsham village, informed DSP Mukesh Kumar. One more person identified as Bunty was with these 4 and is currently receiving treatment. The first one to die was Anil, whose health deteriorated rapidly on Monday morning, leading to his sudden death. By late evening on the same day, Surendra, Sunil, Ajay, and Bunty, all three started vomiting.

Ajay who was rushed to the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Women's Medical College in Khanpur for treatment died at the hospital, while Sunil and Surendra breathed their last at the Rohtak PGI while receiving treatment.

The Gohana police have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating further. They are currently trying to trace the source of the liquor. The entire village is mourning the sudden deaths of four men together.