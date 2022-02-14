New Delhi: With the arrest of four members owing allegiance to Lawrence Bishnoi alias Kala Jatheri gang, the Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police claimed to have cracked murder cases that took place in Punjab and Haryana. The arrest of four gangsters also resolved the murder of Pramod who had close links with another gangster Neeraj Bawana.

According to police, the arrested outlaws have been identified as Akash, Amit, Pankaj and Rahul. Of the four gangsters, Akash, Amit and Rahul were involved in the murder of Pramod having close links with gangster Neeraj Bawana. "Pramod was killed by the trio--Akash, Amit and Rahul-- on January 27 in Alipur locality of Delhi, whereas Pankaj was associated with them in other criminal activities," said police.

DCP Manish Chandra, said, "Pramod had been killed in a shootout that took place in Alipur locality of Delhi on January 27. The Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police and other police teams were working on it to achieve the breakthrough in the case. Members of the Special Cell of Delhi Police got success when all the four gangsters associated with Lawrence Bishnoi alias Kala Jatheri gang were arrested from separate places."

"These arrests helped Delhi Police to solve Jagdeo murder case in Rohtak, Haryana and double murder in Ambala, Punjab," said the DCP. A person named Jagdev in Rohtak district of Haryana had been killed on January 6, besides, two other persons Mohit Rana and Vishal had also been found murdered in Ambala (Punjab) on January 20.

In both the cases, the arrested four cohorts of Law Lawrence Bishnoi alias Kala Jatheri gang were involved. Goldy Brar and Kali Rana are operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while staying abroad.