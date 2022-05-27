Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have killed a total of 10 militants in the last three days in Kashmir, including two newly recruited LeT militants slain in two separate gunfights in the last 10 hours. "Ten militants, including three from JeM and seven from LeT, have been killed in the last three days in Kashmir Valley. And Amreen's case has been solved within 24 hours," informed Kasmir IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday.

"Two newly recruited militants Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam, and Farhan Habib, a resident of Hakripora Pulwama, were killed in Awantipora gunfight. They were involved in the killing of TV artiste Amreen Bhat and the attack was carried out on the instructions of LeT commander Lateef," the IGP said in an official statement. "One AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol have been recovered from them," he added.

Also read: J&K: Two local militants involved in TV actress killing shot dead in Awantipora encounter

In the second gunfight within the last 10 hours, two newly recruited militants from Shopian were killed in the Soura area of Srinagar. "Two more militants killed during Soura gunfight have been identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik. They were recently recruited by the LeT," the IGP Kashmir informed. The official statistics also confirm that 87 militants have been killed in 52 gunfights in the Kashmir Valley so far this year.