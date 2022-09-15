Madhubani (Bihar): In a tragic incident in Bihar's Madhubani district, four laborers died due to electrocution on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Harine village in the limits of Harlakhi police station. The workers were reportedly deployed for the shuttering work of a newly built toilet tank at an under-construction house. While working, all four of them got electrocuted and died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, local police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their possession. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, said Anoj Kumar, Police station in-charge. After the incident, there is mourning and silence among the family members and villagers, while the officials have launched an investigation into the matter.