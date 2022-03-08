Four killed, two injured in Kanpur car crash
Published on: 2 hours ago
Kanpur: Four people were killed and two others severely injured on Monday after their car crashed into in a mini truck near Bidhnu town in Kanpur. Two people died on the spot while two died on the way to hospital.
Police said the car was heading from Udetpur village of Shahpur Cama to a wedding when it collided with a mini-truck near Ramaipur Kanodia Petrol Pump.
