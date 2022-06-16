Udaipur(Rajasthan): Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes in the Gogunda police station area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday. According to sources, the two bikes collided near the Malwa intersection and the accident was so fierce that the bikes were completely damaged. On being informed, police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their possession, and kept it in the mortuary of the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Ramesh, 40-year-old Bhana Ram, and 16-year-old Mukesh who all died on the spot while 22-year-old Mukesh died on the way to the hospital, said Police Officer Mukesh Kumar. As per police, 3 dead bodies were kept in the mortuary of Bakeria Hospital, and the dead body of one youth was kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

The police have informed the relatives of the deceased about the incident. The post-mortem of the dead bodies will be done after the arrival of the relatives. The probe is underway, added police.