Lucknow: Four girl child belonging to state government-run Child Care Centre situated in Lucknow died of pneumonia. According to sources in the State adminitration the three girls died between February 10 and 12. They further trevealed that the fourth child breathed her last on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the deceased has been identified as Antara, Lakshmi, Ayushi and Deepa whio had died earlier adding that Moon breathed her last on Tuesday. Initial investigation by a team led by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has revealed that there was not enough arrangements at the centre to protect children from catching cold.

According to official sources in the absence of adequate arrangements at the Child Care Centre, the children contracted cold and were later diagnosed with pneumonia. Speaking on the deaths, authorities at the civil hospital where the four children were undergoing treatment, said, "The children was brought to hospital in a critical condition". The concerned official requested not to be named.

They further revealed that the District Program Officer Vikas Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths. He has also asked post-mortem of the deceased to be conducted at the earliest possible, government sources said. Official sources said that show cause notice has been served on the superintendent of the child care and action will be taken as per law against those who are found to be negligent.

Accorsding to officials Dinesh Rawat has been made in-charge to oversee the arrangements of at the child care center. and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.