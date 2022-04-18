Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Four jawans were injured when Maoists attacked the Darbha camp under Kutru Police Station area late on Sunday night in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh. They fired more than 10 BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher) on the camp and four jawans were injured in the firing that lasted for about half-an-hour. Out of these, head constables Tukeshwar Dhruv and Jitendra Manda have been referred to Raipur while two have been admitted to the district hospital of Bijapur for treatment.

According to the police, a camp of CAF 4 Battalion was set up in the Darbha of Kutru area, which is considered as a stronghold of Maoists. It is being told that after midnight, the Maoists surrounded the police camp and started firing. They continued to fire BGL on the camp of the jawans and in turn, the the latter retaliated on hearing the sound of bullets while the other jawans, who were sleeping in the barrack, woke up and started firing.

Firing continued from both sides for about half-an-hour and on sensing that the jawans overpowering them, Maoists took advantage of the darkness and fled towards the forest. Two CAF and two district police force personnel have been injured in the firing. The identity of the injured jawans is yet to be ascertained. After the firing, the search operating in the area has been intensified. Two jawans have been taken to Ram Krishna Hospital in Raipur by a helicopter for treatment while the condition of both the jawans is stated to be out of danger. The other two jawans are being provided treatment at the Bijapur District Hospital.

