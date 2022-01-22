Gandhinagar: In an unfortunate incident in Canada, four people from India including two adults, a teen and an infant froze to death due to extremely low temperatures at the USS-Canada border in Emerson. The four deceased are suspected to have Gujarati origins, as informed by the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday.

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar also took to Twitter to register his grievance over the loss of lives of people during this unfortunate accident.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as a family of husband Jagdish Patel, wife Vaishali Patel, 12-year-old daughter Gopi and three-year-old son whose name has not yet been confirmed. The sources have, on a preliminary basis, confirmed that all the four deceased were residents of Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district, while the breadwinner of this family, Jagdish owned a clothes shop in Kalol.

While talking to ETV Bharat, the District Collector of Gandhinagar Kuldeep Arya said in a telephonic conversation that till no official information has been received regarding the identities of the deceased, nor have there been any discussion with the central government.

The family had reportedly gone to Canada from India on a Canadian visa and had no contact with people back in India for the last five days. The relatives and acquaintances, therefore, registered a complaint at the Kalol police station.

At least seven people were reported dead while crossing the US-Canada border at -35 degrees temperature during this incident on Wednesday.

