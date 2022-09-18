Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Four drug peddlers, including two from Punjab, out of which one is a CRPF personnel, were arrested with two kg opium and Rs 2.95 lakh in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police statement said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off that some people had assembled at a spot at Padampur village to sell drugs illegally on Friday, a police team rushed to the spot and found a group of people engaged in suspicious activity. Police immediately rounded them up and seized two kg opium, an electronic weighing machine and Rs 2.95 lakh, ATM cards and cheque books from their possession, the statement said.

The CRPF personnel was identified as Ravi Kumar, who is currently posted in Punjab's Jalandhar and a resident of Fazilka district, and his accomplice Balveer Chand is also a resident of Fazilka. On interrogation, both the drug peddlers told police that they had procured the contraband from two persons in West Singhbhum district and had planned to sell it in Punjab and Delhi. Police also arrested the two persons, who had sold the opium, and identified them as Francis Lugun and Budhuva Putti both from Jharkhand.