Trichy (Tamil Nadu): Trichy police arrested four persons on Monday, including two boys, in connection with the murder of Special Sub-Inspector Boominathan. Expressing condolences over Boominathan's death, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that one of his family members would be given a government job and financial assistance of Rs 1 crore.

Bhuminathan (56), who was working as a Special Sub-Inspector at Nawalpattu Police Station, found goats lifting gang when he was on patrol on the intervening night of November 20 and 21. Immediately, he tried to stop the gang, which came with the goats on three two-wheelers, on the Nawalpattu main road, but in vain.

Later, he started chasing the gang members on his two-wheeler. In the meantime, the gang members reached Pallathupatti village near the Kalamavoor railway gate on the Trichy-Pudukkottai main road.

The chasing ended and Bhuminathan stopped his two-wheeler and caught two persons, but other members rushed to their rescue. When Bhuminathan refused to release them, the agitated gang members attacked him with a scythe resulting in his death on the spot and immediately they fled the spot.

Meanwhile, passersby found the body of Bhuminathan in the morning and informed the police. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests accused in SI Wilson Murder Case