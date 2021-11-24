Visakhapatnam: Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly supplying Marijuana online through Amazon. After receiving information that Marijuana was being supplied to Bendi in the state (Madhya Pradesh), a team of Madhya Pradesh police reached Visakhapatnam and nabbed the four accused.

Police said that Marijuana was being supplied through Amazon under the name Curry Powder, Herbal Products.

They further revealed that the four accused have been identified as Kumaraswamy, Krishnam Raju and Venkataramana who were working in Amazon online store and the prime accused in the case Srinivas, is the supplier of ganja.

Also read: Amazon made accused in marijuana sale through its portal by MP police