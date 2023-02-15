Chennai: In a tragic incident, four girl students of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district died by drowning in the Cauvery while on an excursion to Karur district. The students were identified as Tamilarasi, Sobhiya, Iniya, and Lavanya.

Karur police officials said that the four girl students of Virumalai Government School in Pudukottai were on an excursion trip and they died by drowning at Mayanur in the district, news agency IANS reported.

The students had participated in a football match and later came to Mayanur. According to police, one girl fell into the water and others tried to save her but drowned themselves too.The Karur Fire and Rescue Department personnel reached the spot and found the bodies of the four girls.

Deaths due to drowning are a common occurrence in this part of the country where small water bodies without any notified boundary or security arrangements attract children and teenagers. In June 2022, in a similar incident in the state, as many as seven girls, including four minors, drowned in a river near Panrutty in the Cuddalore district. In another incident, a class 11 student drowned at Perumalkovilpathi area in Coimbatore district.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau's , every day more than 100 people drown in India on average. Drowning deaths are preventable except in cases of suicide and murder.