Amravati: An unfortunate accident took the lives of four friends after a car they were travelling in overturned and plunged into a pond at Yarrabalem near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday night. The four young men drowned in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Vaka Srinivasa Rao (34), a carpenter, Tejramji (25), a document writer, Kollur Sai (25), his assistant, and Pawan Kumar (26), an AC mechanic. The victims were on their way to Tulluru when the car lost control at Yarrabalem Yarracheruvu and plunged into the pond.

Locals who took notice of the accident immediately rushed to the spot and smashed the car windows and pulled the bodies out. As soon as the information was received, police arrived at the spot and registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to Police, "As soon as they were pulled out from the pond they were already dead. The deceased were identified from the details based on the car number. Sai, Srinivas, Narendra Kumar were from Mangalagiri while Tejaramji was from Yarrabalem. All the deceased were friends. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The deceased's family members were then informed and the probe is on."