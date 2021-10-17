Tumkur (Karnataka): Four farmers were killed on the spot and one person was seriously injured after a goods vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a private bus near Gollahalli of Tumkur-Shimoga highway in Tumkur.

The accident occurred at 5.30 am on Sunday. The bus was proceeding towards Arasikere from Hassan when the goods vehicle that was coming from Tumkur collided head-on with the bus. It is learnt that farmers were carrying flowers in the goods vehicle.

The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital. The police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the goods vehicle. A case has been registered at Tumkur Rural Police Station.

