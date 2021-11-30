New Delhi: Four people, including two children, were found dead at Sirsapur village in northern Delhi on Tuesday morning. As per the police officials, the deceased were identified as Amit(30), his wife(25), and two kids aged six and three years.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, the official said. “We are looking at all possibilities and even if it is a case of suicide, circumstances that prompted them to take the extreme step needs to be probed. An investigation has been initiated into the case,” he said.

Senior police officials also reached the spot and directed the probe team.

As per the locals, Amit's body was found hanging with the ceiling fan, while his wife and children's bodies were laying on the ground. After this horrific incident, locals could be seen gathered outside the house where the incident occurred. While interacting with the locals, they said "When we got to know about the incident we reached here. it's very unfortunate and now there is a sense of fear among the residents of the area."

Earlier in 2018, in a similar incident, 11 members of a family were found hanging in mysterious circumstances on July 1. After three years of detailed investigating Delhi, the police crime branch filed a closure report in the case this October, declaring the incident as a mass suicide.